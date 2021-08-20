Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.