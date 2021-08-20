Temperatures will be warm Friday in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fred's remnant circulation will continue swirling bands of rain across Western Virginia into Wednesday, with isolated tornadoes also possible by late Tuesday.
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Culpeper folk…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 …
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. There is a 58% cha…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's weather fore…
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast b…