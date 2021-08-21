 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News