Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.