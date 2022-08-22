Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.