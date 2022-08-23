The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
