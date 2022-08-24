 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

