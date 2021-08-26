 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 100. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

