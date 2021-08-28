The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 100. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 tho…
Fred's remnant circulation will continue swirling bands of rain across Western Virginia into Wednesday, with isolated tornadoes also possible by late Tuesday.
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
- Updated
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's weather fore…
This evening in Culpeper: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. W…
This evening in Culpeper: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Cul…