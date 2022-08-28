The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
Computer simulations, or weather models, have allowed the forecasting of tropical systems to improve dramatically over the past three decades.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly clo…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. The f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. It should …