The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Computer simulations, or weather models, have allowed the forecasting of tropical systems to improve dramatically over the past three decades.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temp…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. It should …