Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

