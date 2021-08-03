The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
