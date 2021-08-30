The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 69 degrees is today's low. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thoug…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 tho…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
This evening in Culpeper: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Cul…
Fred's remnant circulation will continue swirling bands of rain across Western Virginia into Wednesday, with isolated tornadoes also possible by late Tuesday.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect pe…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's weather fore…
This evening in Culpeper: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. W…
- Updated
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.