Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thoug…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 tho…
This evening in Culpeper: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Cul…
Fred's remnant circulation will continue swirling bands of rain across Western Virginia into Wednesday, with isolated tornadoes also possible by late Tuesday.
This evening in Culpeper: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. W…
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …
For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's weather fore…