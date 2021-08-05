Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.