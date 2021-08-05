 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News