 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News