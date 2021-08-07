Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.