Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Don’t be fooled by the present lull in the tropical Atlantic: the months of August, September and October will bring more storms and hurricanes.
- Updated
Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's foreca…
This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected…
The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'll se…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a sizzling ho…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Thursday. It…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…