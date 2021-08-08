The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Don’t be fooled by the present lull in the tropical Atlantic: the months of August, September and October will bring more storms and hurricanes.
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is call…
- Updated
Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.
This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's foreca…
The Culpeper area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'll se…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a sizzling ho…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper Thursday. It…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…