 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert