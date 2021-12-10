Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
