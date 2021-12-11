Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Culpeper could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 4:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
