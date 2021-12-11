 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Culpeper could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 4:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert