Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool tomorrow. It …
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect per…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomor…
This evening in Culpeper: Clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Thursday. It loo…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…
This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomor…
This evening in Culpeper: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be…