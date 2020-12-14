Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Culpeper, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.