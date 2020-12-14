 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Culpeper, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

