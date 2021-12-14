Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.