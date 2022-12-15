Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 8:00 AM EST until FRI 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
For the drive home in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpep…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Winds should b…
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tod…
Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Overcast. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The fo…