 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Culpeper, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 7:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News