Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.