Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2020 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 6:45 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

