 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Ashley Furniture
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented
Weather

December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented

  • Updated

On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert