Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North.