Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2020 in Culpeper, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
