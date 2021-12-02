Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloud…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.