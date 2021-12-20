The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Mo…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 40F. SSW winds shifting to NN…
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The area will see g…
Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degr…
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The f…