Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain toda…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperat…