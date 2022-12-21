Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
