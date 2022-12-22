Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 12:00 PM EST until FRI 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain toda…
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool tomorr…