Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning from THU 8:35 PM EST until FRI 2:30 AM EST.