Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from THU 1:00 PM EST until FRI 4:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.