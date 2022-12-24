It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 10 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 6:00 AM EST until SAT 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
