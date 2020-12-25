 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 6:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News