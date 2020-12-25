Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 6:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.