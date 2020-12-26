 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Culpeper, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

