Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Culpeper, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

