Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37…
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 10 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Th…
2022 will be remembered in the U.S. for devastating flooding and storms — and extreme heat waves and droughts. Here's what it all means.
Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weat…