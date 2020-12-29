 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

