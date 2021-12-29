Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 1 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.