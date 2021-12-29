Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 1 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today,…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
This evening in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's h…