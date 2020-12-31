Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today.…
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine to…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Pe…
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degr…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tod…
Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. We…