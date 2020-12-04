 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

