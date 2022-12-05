Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
