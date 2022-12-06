Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
