Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Culpeper, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.