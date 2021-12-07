The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
