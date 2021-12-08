 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert