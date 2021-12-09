Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Culpeper's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Culpeper will be cool tomorrow. It …
Culpeper's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomor…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect per…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…