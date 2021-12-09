 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

